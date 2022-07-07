Financial details revealed as QPR make another transfer move for Millwall player

Queens Park Rangers have had a second bid of £300,000 rejected for Millwall’s Danny McNamara.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough season for the Lions, featuring in 37 games for Gary Rowett’s side and he impressed, coming runner-up for the Supporters Player of the Year.

However, with McNamara entering the final year of his contract, there are doubts about his future, with the R’s keen on bringing him across the capital.

And, reporter Richard Cawley has provided a fresh update on their pursuit, as he confirmed they had seen a second bid turned down by Millwall for the player.

“QPR have made a second bid for Danny McNamara which is around £300k. Rejected immediately by Millwall.”

The Lions have had a productive window so far, signing the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Benik Afobe and Zian Flemming as Rowett looks to build a team that’s capable of pushing for the play-offs next season.

Therefore, they will be determined to keep hold of McNamara, who came through the ranks and is a Millwall fan.

The verdict

You have to say that this is a pretty insulting offer from QPR, even if McNamara is in the final 12 months of his deal at The Den.

He was superb last season and established himself as one of the better right-backs in the Championship, so Millwall are right to demand a much bigger fee.

Of course, the immediate priority will be to agree new terms with the player, as McNamara signing a new contract will put an end to the speculation, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

