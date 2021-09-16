Financial details revealed as Nottingham Forest target 41-y/o to replace Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest will have to pay up to £1.5m to Swansea City if they appoint Steve Cooper as their new boss.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after they made the decision to sack Chis Hughton after a dismal start to the campaign that has left the side bottom of the Championship with just a single point.

And, reports have already suggested that the out-of-work Cooper is the firm favourite to take over at the City Ground.

However, if the 41-year-old does move to the East Midlands, then the Swans will be required compensation, even though Cooper left the club in the summer.

That’s because he still had a year left on his contract with the Welsh side after departing, with Wales Online stating that means Swansea are entitled to between £1m and £1.5m.

It’s unclear whether that will put Forest off, although you would imagine that they would be aware of such a clause before sounding Cooper out about the vacancy.

During his two years with Swansea, Cooper guided the club to successive play-off finishes.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The verdict

It may seem strange to some that Forest would have to pay for Cooper considering he is without a job but that’s how it is with the terms of his Swansea exit.

If Forest feel he’s the man for the job, then it’s a small sum to splash out considering the figures that clubs pay for players, so it shouldn’t be an issue that prevents the deal from happening.

So, it’s now down to the hierarchy to decide which way they want to go and whether they feel Cooper can transform the team after a disastrous start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.