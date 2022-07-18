Financial details revealed as Nottingham Forest close in on Huddersfield Town double deal

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are closing in on a double deal to land Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo after striking an agreement with Huddersfield Town, according to an update from The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The Reds’ intention to raid the Terriers following their play-off victory has been known for some time, though the two sides seemingly struggled to come to an agreement for their services at first.

Toffolo, 26, was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the West Yorkshire outfit during the 2021/22 campaign, going some way in compensating for some of his current side’s misfiring forwards by recording six goals and eight assists in 45 league appearances.

Forest have already recruited in this area with Omar Richards arriving – but were in desperate need of a second option and are seemingly closing in on providing the former Bayern Munich man with competition on the left-hand side.

O’Brien, meanwhile, continued to show his class and was an extremely influential figure in the middle of the park, playing a big part in guiding the second-tier outfit to the play-off final before their defeat to Steve Cooper’s side.

This Wembley defeat has proved to be extremely costly, with Forest now looking destined to lure two of their prized assets away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

According to Percy, a fee of nearly £10m has been agreed for this double deal, with add-ons potentially to come on top of that as well. Both are due to undergo a medical at the City Ground today as they look to finalise their moves to the East Midlands.

The Verdict:

These are two excellent additions for Forest, even with their lack of Premier League experience with both showing they can make the step up to the top flight.

With Cooper often operating with wing-backs, this will give Toffolo the license to get forward once more and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get on the scoresheet on a regular basis if he can force his way past Richards in the pecking order.

His goals and assists could be crucial in keeping the Reds afloat and they could certainly benefit from an attacking presence like him in defence following the departure of Djed Spence.

23-year-old O’Brien is an excellent replacement for James Garner, with the midfielder only likely to get better considering his age. He showed last season that he belongs in the top flight – and will be delighted with the opportunity to take the step up despite May’s play-off final defeat.

And for £10m, that’s a very good deal for the duo, on the condition they won’t be forking out too much on add-ons in the future.

For the Terriers though, this double departure is an extreme blow and they will be looking to bring in replacements as quickly as possible in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.