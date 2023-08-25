Highlights Leicester City's summer acquisitions, including manager Enzo Maresca, reflect the club's ambitions to return to the top-flight.

The team has had a successful start to the season, winning their first three matches in the Championship.

The latest signing, Yunus Akgun, has had mixed performances in Turkey but has shown potential during loan spells.

With designs of an immediate return to the top-flight, Leicester City have pulled off acquisitions representing those exact ambitions all summer.

The managerial appointment of Enzo Maresca is undeniably a huge, progressive step in the right direction following the instability that they endured in the dugout last season, and his recruitment has injected plenty of positivity into supporters as of late.

Harry Winks arrived as the club's first summer signing alongside Conor Coady, before Manchester City's Callum Doyle joined on loan- reuniting with Maresca in the process.

Mads Hermansen and Stephy Mavididi have both also been picked up from the continent in what appear to be ambitious captures, whereas Chelsea prospect Cesare Casadei will, like others, be hoping to stamp down his authority on the Championship across a full season after impressing with Reading last time out.

Leicester City's start to the season

Indeed, Casadei has already orchestrated a significant impact on proceedings and appeared from the bench to net his side's winner deep into additional time at home to Cardiff City last weekend.

Across the board, the Foxes have faced few difficulties in readjusting to life back in the Championship for the first time in close to a decade by winning their opening three encounters.

They triumphed in their curtain-raiser- in the M69 derby, no less- against rivals Coventry City with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall inspiring all three points, before Mavididi opened his account to devastating effect by securing a slender 1-0 victory away at Huddersfield Town the following weekend.

Leicester are gearing up for another trip to Yorkshire this weekend, where they will be eyeing yet another win over tomorrow's opponents Rotherham United, and imminent signing Yunus Akgun may just be a part of proceedings, too.

Yunus Akgun to Leicester City

According to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Leicester have now completed the signing of Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun.

The reporter has revealed that Akgun is on his way to the East Midlands to complete a medical ahead of a loan deal that entails a €10m (£8.5m) obligation to buy if he features 25 times for Leicester this season.

It feels fairly inevitable that he will make at least 25 appearances for Maresca's side, who will not have much of an issue forking out that figure if he helps them to Premier League promotion at the first time of asking.

How has Leicester City's latest signing Yunus Akgun performed for Galatasaray?

Akgun is held in a high regard in his homeland, but he has never really found his feet in the Turkish capital.

His best form to date has came in back-to-back loan spells with Adana Demirspor, where he helped the outfit to promotion to Turkey's top-flight in 2021 and then to a respectable 9th-place finish the following campaign.

The winger concluded his stay at the New Adana Stadium with 16 goals from 70 appearances, although he found the back of the net just once across a meager ten league starts for Galatasaray last season.

He did recently play a part, though, setting up Mauro Icardi for his side's second goal in the first leg of their third Champions League Qualifier against Molde.