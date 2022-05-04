Financial details revealed as Celtic set for windfall following Bournemouth promotion

Celtic are expected to receive around £1m following Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League as part of the deal that took Ryan Christie to the south coast.

2 altogether if survive. One part (probably half) on promotion. Other if stay up. https://t.co/EPnGxxCQOh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2022

The 27-year-old left the Glasgow giants in the summer transfer window in a move that was believed to be worth around £2.5m initially. However, as part of the agreement, the Hoops were entitled to more money if the Cherries went up.

Promotion was confirmed last night, as a Kieffer Moore goal saw Scott Parker’s side beat rivals Nottingham Forest to seal a return to the top-flight.

And, reporter Alan Nixon estimated that this will net Celtic another £1m for Christie, with the same figure to be due to them if Bournemouth survive in the Premier League next season, as it was another clause in the transfer.

The Scotland international has been a regular for the Championship side this season, featuring in 38 games, mainly from the right side, during which time he has scored three goals and registered eight assists.

Meanwhile, Celtic have flourished without the midfielder, with Ange Postecoglou’s side poised to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title.

Does Celtic Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Ibrox Higher Lower

The verdict

Those at Celtic will have been pleased to see Bournemouth go up as they knew some more money would be coming their way and the Christie move now represents very good business from them considering he was approaching the end of his contract at Parkhead.

For Bournemouth, they will see this as a small fee worth paying when you consider they now have the riches of the Premier League awaiting them.

With Christie now set to fulfil his ambition of playing at the highest level in England, you could say that this is a move that’s suited all parties and Celtic will now be hoping Parker’s side can survive next season to trigger the final potential payment.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.