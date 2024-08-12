Highlights Celtic have reached an agreement with Norwich City to sign Adam Idah for up to £9.5m with add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Idah made a significant impact at Celtic last season with 8 goals in 15 league appearances, including a Scottish Cup winner.

Norwich City face a busy end to the transfer window with players like Jon Rowe seeking moves, new signings needed, and funds to reinvest.

Celtic have finally reached an agreement with Norwich City to sign striker Adam Idah in a deal that could be worth £9.5m.

The Irish international spent the second half of last season with the Glasgow giants, with his significant contribution helping Brendan Rodgers’ side to a league and cup double.

With no option to buy as part of the initial loan, discussions have been going on for the past few months in the hope of doing a deal, and it appears the two clubs have managed to do just that.

That’s after Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph revealed that Celtic will pay up to £9.5m for the 23-year-old.

“Celtic have agreed a deal worth up to £9.5m for Norwich City striker Adam Idah. It’s understood the initial fee will be £8.5m, with £1m worth of add-ons. Norwich have also inserted a 15% sell-on clause into the deal.”

Norwich City will be glad Adam Idah situation is resolved

It’s not ideal that Norwich are losing a good player, particularly as they are light on options up top, but this has been on the cards for weeks.

Idah made it clear that he wanted a permanent switch to Celtic, and he was disciplined in pre-season as the transfer talk became a distraction.

So, for the club, it’s been about getting the best fee possible, and this does seem like a good deal for all parties.

Norwich are receiving a hefty sum, which needs to be given to Johannes Hoff Thorup in order to reinvest to improve the squad.

Meanwhile, the player is getting the move he wants, and Celtic are getting a striker that they need, and one that has proven himself north of the border.

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances - per FBref Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2)

Idah made himself a fans favourite at Celtic by scoring eight goals in 15 league appearances, and he memorably scored a stoppage time winner to win the Scottish Cup against bitter rivals Rangers back in May.

Norwich City need a busy end to the transfer window

Unfortunately for Norwich, this hasn’t been the only saga playing out, with Jon Rowe saying he wasn't ready to play against Oxford United on Saturday as he looks to secure a move away from Carrow Road.

The result and performance against the newly-promoted U’s highlighted just how much work needs to be done, and Thorup will be aware of that.

The new boss has had to oversee a very difficult window so far, as the influential Gabriel Sara has left for Galatasaray, along with Idah and Rowe looking to leave.

Related Fresh development shared as Leeds United hoping to win transfer tussle for Norwich City player Leeds United are preparing a fresh offer for Norwich City's Jon Rowe, as they look to beat Marseille to the signing of the winger.

A few additions have been made, but it’s clear that a lot more is required, and the funds should be there for Norwich to do some serious business.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and who the Canaries manage to bring through the door before the August 31 deadline.

Norwich are back in action on Tuesday night in the League Cup when they host Stevenage, before they return to league action on Saturday at home to Blackburn Rovers.