Financial details revealed as Burnley man secures transfer to European outfit

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has completed his move to Besiktas on an initial loan deal, which could be made permanent for a fee of £12m.

The Dutch international joined the Clarets in January as a replacement for Chris Wood and despite impressing initially it turned out to be a poor spell for Weghorst, as he managed just two goals in 20 appearances as the side went down.

Since their relegation, it felt inevitable the 29-year-old would depart, with the player making it clear that he had no intention of featuring in the Championship.

And, his transfer has been finalised this evening, with Burnley confirming Weghorst has left on loan for next season and Lancashire Live have revealed that the Turkish giants can make the move permanent for £12m.

The former Wolfsburg man will be linking up with Valerien Ismael at Istanbul, someone known to English football fans after managing Barnsley and West Brom in the past.

Weghorst still has three years left on his contract at Turf Moor, so there is still a chance he could return in the future.

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

This isn’t the best deal for Burnley as they would’ve liked to have received a fee for Weghorst, so for him to go on loan isn’t ideal.

Nevertheless, they’ve still shifted his wages from the books and more importantly they’ve got rid of a player who didn’t want to be at the club.

So, this is a move that suits all parties and Kompany will want more outgoings in the coming weeks as he tries to build a squad that can push for promotion this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.