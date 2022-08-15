Financial details revealed as Bristol City braced for Premier League offers for key man

Bristol City are looking for a total package of around £20m before they consider selling Antoine Semenyo.

The forward enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Robins last time out, scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists in 31 appearances.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that has attracted interest from the top tier, with reports claiming that Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Everton have all been monitoring Semenyo at points this summer, with the Eagles thought to be particularly keen right now.

However, talk of a £12m offer to land the 22-year-old is below what Bristol City want, with the Guardian revealing it will take an offer of at least £15m guaranteed, along with add-ons worth another £5m for the club to consider selling.

Whilst Semenyo has entered the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, the Championship outfit have a one-year option on that as part of the agreement, which is sure to be triggered at some point to ensure the Robins pick up the biggest fee possible if they do sell this summer.

The verdict

Bristol City are right to demand a significant fee for Semenyo because he is a talented young player who has done well at this level and has the potential to get even better.

With that in mind, a fee in the region of £15-20m is certainly fair and Nigel Pearson will be hoping that the club stick to their guns on that valuation.

Then, if a sale is agreed, they need to ensure replacements are lined up as it will be tough to replace the attacker, whilst that money can be used to strengthen elsewhere in the squad.

