Financial details revealed as Birmingham City transfer confirmed

Birmingham City are said to have sold Ivan Sanchez to Valladolid in a deal worth around £86,000 to the Championship side.

The winger joined on a free transfer a few years ago and was a regular in his first year in English football. However, he has fallen out of favour since and spent the second half of the previous campaign with Valladolid.

It was a successful period for all concerned, as the side won promotion to La Liga with Sanchez playing his part.

Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise when it was confirmed that the winger had sealed a permanent return to his home country with the newly-promoted outfit.

Yet, it has since been reported in Spain, as shared by Birmingham Live, that Blues received just €100,000 for the player, which works out at around £86,000.

Whilst Sanchez was entering the final year of his contract at St. Andrew’s, that would still be a very low fee for someone who is going to join a side in the Spanish top-flight and is 29-years-old.

The verdict

This would seem to be a very poor bit of business by Blues but clubs may know that due to their off-field situation they can take advantage.

One positive is that it does at least take Sanchez’s wage off the books, which will at least free up some space but they should have been able to get a higher fee.

Ultimately, it’s happened now though and the major concern for all Blues fans will be to have the takeover situation sorted.

