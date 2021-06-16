Financial details over Sheffield Wednesday transfer emerge

Sheffield Wednesday are due to receive a £300,000 windfall from Celtic after Liam Shaw’s long awaited move to the Scottish club was confirmed, as per a recent report by The Star.

The promising 20-year-old departed Hillsborough earlier this month after Wednesday has agreed to cut short his contract in order for the move to Celtic Park to be completed.

In order for this to take place, Celtic agreed to make a lump payment of the quoted £300k in order to get the player in through the entrance door in time for pre-season training in Glasgow.

The figure was a fee that was decided by FIFA and is seen as a reward to the Owls for the role that they played in the player’s development.

Shaw featured for the Yorkshire based side on 22 occasions last term and is capable of playing as a central midfielder and defender when required.

20 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town. True or false? True False

His senior debut for his boyhood club came in the 2019/20 campaign and he has no left after playing just 24 first team games overall.

The Verdict

Although Wednesday will inevitably be disappointed to only receive a miniscule fee for a player of Shaw’s undoubted talents, the club certainly won’t sniff at bringing in money which will help to ease their financial worries.

The compensation scheme that has been put in place by FIFA certainly helps to protect the clubs that see their best young talents snapped up.

It means that they aren’t left feeling hard done by after putting years of hard work into getting said player into a position to step up to the first team.

Everyone associated with the club will clearly wish Shaw well in his new adventure north of the border but there will certainly be a sense of angst around the fact that yet another young talent has been able to leave Hillsborough so easily.