Financial details of Blackburn Rovers windfall become clearer after Everton transfer

Blackburn Rovers are in line to receive a windfall from the deal that saw Josh King move from Bournemouth to Everton yesterday, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that the club are set to receive a fee in the region of £600,000.

Rovers previously inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which saw King swap Ewood Park for the Vitality Stadium originally back in 2015 and will be due a 20% cut of the fee after the striker completed his deadline day move to the Toffees.

With the Cherries reported to be in line to receive a fee of £5 million somewhere down the line, Rovers would be due the aforementioned stake due to the previous clause being activated, however it is also stated in the report that the structured method of payments between Bournemouth from Everton, will only serve to dilute the slice that Tony Mowbray’s side are due.

It is a small price to pay however for the Championship club who previously saw King leave the club on a free transfer over five years ago.

The Norwegian striker previously netted eight goals in over 70 games for the Lancashire outfit in what was a largely profligate spell at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

A windfall from the King deal will come as a welcome boost the club’s coffers, with Blackburn being among many across the country to have been crippled financially by the ongoing pandemic.

Considering the player left them for free some time ago, the fee they are in line to receive will be welcomed with open arms by those in charge of Rovers.

The money may well be used to help with the club’s everyday expenses, which should help to level out the profit and loss margins when they publish their annual report.

All in all this is great business by the second tier side and they will thank their lucky stars that they had that clause inserted into the original deal for the frontman.