Financial details involving Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham come to light after recent events

The soon to be Sky Bet Championship trio of Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are set to receive significant financial windfalls in the form of parachute payments, with The Athletic laying bare how much each relegated side will receive.

As has been the norm for many a year now, the Premier League’s three relegated sides will receive substantial payments as a result of falling into the Championship.

This is a transaction that is not only controversial in many ways but also one which isn’t wanted by the Football League and it’s 72 clubs at present.

According to the aforementioned report by The Athletic, the Blades are set to receive three separate payments of £45 million, £35 million and £15 million over the course of the next three seasons.

Whilst West Brom and Fulham by comparison will only be given £45 million and £35 million as a result of spending a season less in the Premier League than the Bramall Lane club in more recent times.

Meanwhile the likes of Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town are also in line to receive payments after recently being involved in the top flight.

The Verdict

It has long been debated that failure should not be rewarded with this scale of financial windfall and as a result of this I have to agree that the whole concept is pretty insane.

The scheme wrongly gives the three relegated sides a clear advantage over the other 21 clubs in the Championship and I for one hope that this will be stopped or at the very least be reduced so that there is more of a level playing field in the second tier on a financial front.

The Blades should be up there for promotion anyway if they can keep the majority of the current squad together, whilst I also expect the same from the Baggies and the Whites.

In the meantime, securing a new manager will be at the forefront of everyone’s minds at Bramall Lane, as they are in desperate need of a new lease of life after what has been a disastrous campaign.