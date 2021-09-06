Financial details emerge regarding Nottingham Forest and West Ham transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest paid a fee of around £200,000 to sign Xande Silva from West Ham United, according to Claret and Hugh.

The Reds bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Silva on Deadline Day, with the 24-year-old becoming their eighth summer addition.

Silva joined West Ham from Vitoria for around £3million in 2018, going on to make only two first-team appearances for the Hammers.

The attacker spent last season on loan in Greece with Aris Thessaloniki, scoring four goals and adding three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

But his time with West Ham came to an end on Deadline Day, with the forward penning a two-year deal at the City Ground.

The fee was described as undisclosed, but Claret and Hugh have now reported that Forest only paid around £200,000 for Silva’s signature.

West Ham are also said to have included a 25% sell-on clause, meaning that they will financially benefit from a potential sale in the future.

The Verdict

I don’t think this is bad business for Forest at all.

Silva’s arrival divided opinions, as he has never really set the world alight in first-team football as of yet, and he never really hit the ground running at West Ham.

He’s only 24, though, so there is potential there and room for development. £200,000 doesn’t break the bank, and there is scope to make a profit if Forest do end up selling him in the future.

If Chris Hughton can unearth a gem here, then it would prove to be tremendous business for the Reds.