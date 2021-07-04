Financial details emerge over transfer deal involving Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic

Celtic are set to pay Sheffield Wednesday just £150,000 in compensation for the signing of Osaze Urhoghide, as per a recent report by The Star.

The young defender was long linked with a move away from Hillsborough, with several clubs trying to sign the highly rated 21-year-old.

In then end it was the Hoops who won the race for his signature as they signed Urhoghide on a free transfer following the expiry of his existing Wednesday contract last week.

The Scottish club will now be ordered to pay a compensation fee to the Owls for their role in the defender’s development, as was seen in the deal that took Liam Shaw to Celtic Park.

Wednesday originally signed the defender from AFC Wimbledon back in the summer of 2019 and he went on to become a regular at first team level in the Steel City during the seasons the followed on from that point.

Urhoghide has signed a four year deal with Celtic and is expected to head straight into their first team squad.

The Verdict

It is a shame that Wednesday will miss out on what would have been a welcome windfall for one of their finest young players, but this is what happens when contracts run down towards expiry.

The move was on the cards for months yet further action wasn’t taken by the powers that be in order to try and keep the defender at the football club.

They have now been left out of pocket and will perhaps assess what went wrong so that they can be more prepared for this sort of situation in the future.

Losing Urhoghide and Shaw for virtually nothing is bad business no matter what way you look at it and clearly there needs to be a new approach that gets put in place moving forwards.