Southampton will have to give Bochum a percentage of the profit they make should they sell defender Armel Bella-Kotchap this summer.

Will Bella-Kotchap leave Southampton?

It has obviously been a very tough year for all connected to the south coast side, as they’ve finished bottom of the Premier League and dropped out of the top-flight for the first time in over a decade.

Naturally, many players have underperformed for that to happen, but Bella-Kotchap is one of few to have emerged with some credit, having impressed at the back. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that he has already been linked with a move away.

It had been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt were looking to bring the 21-year-old back to Germany, with reports stating that a host of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the player.

With that in mind, Saints are sure to make a profit on the €12m they paid to sign Bella-Kotchap from Bochum 12 months ago.

And, if they do, German media outlet WAZ has revealed that Bochum are in line for a bonus if Bella-Kotchap leaves for more than the fee paid last summer. They explain how the Bundesliga strugglers are in line for ‘around 15%’ of any profit made on the centre-back, who has been valued at around double what Southampton paid for the player.

Russell Martin is in line to be the new Saints boss, and he will no doubt want business concluded swiftly as he looks to build his own squad ahead of what he hopes will be a promotion push next season.

Bella-Kotchap is expected to move on

This isn’t ideal for Southampton, but the reality is that it’s only going to be a small amount of any big fee they receive. For example, if Bella-Kotchap is sold for €25m, they will only be giving Bochum around €1.8m, so it’s not like they’re missing out on a big chunk of any sale.

In truth, it seems inevitable that Bella-Kotchap will move on, and whilst it will be disappointing for Saints fans, this is the harsh reality of relegation, and the German international simply shouldn’t be playing in the Championship next season.

Now, it’s about ensuring the club get the best possible fee, and if they do hold out for a significant sum, it should give Martin more freedom when it comes to bringing in his own players this summer.