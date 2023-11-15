Highlights Leeds United could earn up to £5 million from Finley Gorman's move to Manchester City, making it a British record for a player of his age.

Gorman is a promising young talent in the Leeds academy who has attracted the attention of Manchester City, who see him as a potential generational talent.

While Gorman's departure won't impact Leeds' promotion hopes, it is disappointing to lose a player of his potential, but the potential £5 million deal is good business for the club.

Leeds United could earn as much as £5 million from the deal to sell Finley Gorman to Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, the 15-year-old’s move to the Premier League side could net the Whites up to £5 million, depending on long-term add-ons and incentives.

It is believed that the seven-figure fee agreed between the two clubs is a British record for a player of his age.

Gorman is still in the academy system, but has earned a reputation as an impressive talent that will go on to break into the first team squad.

He is now set to join the Premier League champions, as they look to bolster their youth ranks as they look for any advantage they can get over their rivals.

Who is Finley Gorman?

The playmaker is a promising young talent in the Leeds academy system that has attracted the attention of the measuring stick of English football.

City have invested heavily in their youth facilities, making them one of the top producers of young talent in the country.

The Manchester club made their move to sign Gorman as they have identified him as a potential generational talent.

He has been compared to the likes of Jaden Sancho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Liam Delap as exciting young talents that City have previously signed from other academy systems.

Leeds were informed of his desire to sign for City two years before he was eligible for a professional contract.

This meant that the Championship side either had to accept the proposal from City, or allow him to walk away for a compensation fee that was understood to be lower than the offer on the table from the Premier League side.

Gorman is expected to join the club’s U16 team, having made the jump to U18 level at Leeds.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds will be hoping to make their return to the Premier League in the near future, which should bolster their ability to hold onto their exciting young talents.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently third in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Victory over Plymouth Argyle last week helped close the gap to league leaders Leicester City, who suffered a second consecutive 1-0 loss at the hands of Middlesbrough.

The Yorkshire outfit are five points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places, but they will have their sights set on gaining ground on Leicester and Ipswich Town in the top two.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Rotherham United on 24 November.

How big of a loss is Finley Gorman?

Gorman’s departure won’t have any impact on the club’s battle for promotion, as a first team debut is still a couple of years away at least you imagine.

However, it is a blow to the club to lose a player of his potential.

The Leeds academy system has produced exceptional talent in the past, so losing one before supporters have the chance to see him up close is disappointing.

But a potential £5 million deal is good business considering there are also no guarantees that he does live up to his potential in the long-run.