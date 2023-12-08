Highlights Roma have negotiated a €5 million obligation to buy clause in Diego Llorente's loan deal from Leeds United.

Llorente must feature in 50% of Roma's games to trigger the clause and make the deal permanent.

Llorente has made 12 league appearances so far, and will need to make 7 more to meet the threshold.

Roma have reportedly negotiated a €5 million (£4.2 million) obligation to buy clause in Diego Llorente’s loan deal from Leeds United.

According to Metropolitan Magazine, the Serie A side have an opportunity to make the deal for the Spaniard permanent.

However, Llorente has to feature in 50 percent of Roma’s games to trigger the clause, so there are no guarantees that the defender will make the switch at the end of the season.

Llorente has so far featured 12 times in the league, indicating that Jose Mourinho’s side are happy with his performances.

He will need to make seven more league appearances in the rest of the campaign in order to meet the 50 percent threshold being reported.

Diego Llorente’s form for Roma

Llorente signed for Leeds from Spanish side Real Sociedad in the 2020 summer transfer window in a deal worth a reported £18 million.

The centre-back made 51 league appearances across three campaigns for the Whites, all of which came in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old moved to Roma on loan last January but did not sign for the club on a permanent basis in the summer.

Instead, the two clubs agreed to yet another loan deal that could yet become permanent in 2024.

He has since become an important part of Mourinho’s side, starting 11 times this season as they look to compete for European positions.

Llorente has also featured in four of the side’s Europa League games, with Roma having advanced to the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

The experienced player helped Roma reach the final of the competition last season, where they lost to Sevilla on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Roma are fourth in the Serie A table and will be aiming to qualify for the Champions League through their league finish.

Leeds United league position

Meanwhile, Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke’s side has won five of their last six league games to close the gap to the top two.

League leaders Leicester City are eight points ahead of the Yorkshire outfit, with both teams aiming to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds earned an important 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough last time out to get their busy December schedule underway.

Next up for the second division team is a clash away to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Llorente worth £4.2 million

Given he was signed for £18 million, Llorente’s arrival at Leeds simply didn’t work out as expected.

Still being able to get £4.2 million from him in a potential sale isn’t terrible business and it should get his wages off the books too.

This is a deal that’s worked out for everyone, as it’s allowed Leeds to move on to the likes of Joe Rodon while giving Llorente the chance to compete in Europe and Serie A.

It would be a surprise if this deal doesn’t go through in the end as he should meet the 50 percent threshold of games played.