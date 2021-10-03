Financial details emerge following Bournemouth’s signing of Celtic man

Bournemouth will pay Celtic an additional £2m for Ryan Christie if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The creative midfielder completed a move to the south coast from the Glasgow giants on Deadline Day, in a deal that was believed to be worth an initial £2.5m.

Even though Christie had entered the final months of his deal at Celtic Park, that still seemed like a low fee for the Scotland international, but Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed (Sun on Sunday print edition, 03.10.21, pg. 61) that there are further clauses as part of the agreement.

Notably, Celtic will be entitled to £2m if the Cherries secure a return to the Premier League this season, whilst another fee will be due to them if they stay in the top-flight.

And, Scott Parker’s men are on course to do the first part of that, albeit it’s a very early stage of the season. A hard-fought comeback win against Sheffield United yesterday has maintained Bournemouth’s unbeaten start to the season, and they hold a three-point lead over their rivals at the top of the league.

The verdict

These clauses are common nowadays and it’s no surprise to see it’s been included in the Christie deal.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, it’s a small price to pay when you consider the riches that promotion to the Premier League brings, and if they do go up you would expect Christie to be key to their success after how he’s started.

You would expect all at Celtic to want Bournemouth to go up now, as a minimum of £2m would be a welcome boost for the club, whilst it would make the sale of the midfielder look decent business considering his contract situation.

