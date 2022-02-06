Financial details emerge following Blackpool & Chelsea player agreement

Blackpool will have to pay Chelsea a bigger percentage of Dujon Sterling’s wages if he doesn’t play for Neil Critchley’s men.

The full-back joined the Championship outfit in the summer transfer window and he has gone on to impress, featuring in 15 league games to help the team to 13th in the table.

Whilst Sterling joined on a straightforward loan, the Sun’s print edition (6/2/2022) gave an insight into the terms of the deal that saw the player move from Stamford Bridge to Bloomfield Road.

Essentially, Blackpool have agreed to pay a certain amount of the salary that the defender picks up, but that amount will increase when Sterling isn’t in the XI.

These sort of deals are common among the bigger clubs, who usually have plenty of demand for their players so they try to send them to clubs that will give game time to the youngsters.

With Sterling, the 22-year-old has been a regular in recent weeks, including playing the full game as Blackpool beat Bristol City 3-1 yesterday, which was his sixth consecutive start.

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t really too much of a surprise, because Chelsea’s only priority for Sterling is for him to get regular minutes, so including a penalty if that doesn’t happen makes sense from their perspective.

Despite that, it won’t influence Critchley’s team selection and Sterling will know that he needs to perform to keep his place in the team.

And, that’s exactly what he has done in recent weeks, with Blackpool getting results and they will look to build on that at Coventry in the week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.