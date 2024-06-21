Coventry City could pay up to £10m for Jack Rudoni, according to Alan Nixon.

Rudoni, whose move from Huddersfield Town was announced last night, was a key player for the Terriers during his time at the John Smith's Stadium and the West Yorkshire club have managed to generate a considerable amount for his signature.

The Sky Blues, who have shown ambition under Doug King, look set to benefit from the midfielder's presence, and already look extremely strong ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The club have made three senior additions so far this summer, with Raphael Borges Rodrigues making the move from Australia, Luis Binks joining permanently from Bologna and Rudoni becoming Mark Robins' side's third signing.

Unfortunately, they look set to lose Callum O'Hare, just a year after losing Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United.

However, the Sky Blues have compensated for these departures by recruiting the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, with both potentially set to be goal machines during the 2024/25 season.

Ephron Mason-Clark, meanwhile, will feel like a new signing considering he re-joined Peterborough United on loan in January after signing for Coventry.

In terms of those who could leave, O'Hare has already been mentioned, and Ben Sheaf has also been linked with a move away from the Coventry Building Society Arena, though Robins will be desperate to keep hold of the pair.

Financial details revealed as Coventry City sign Jack Rudoni

The Sky Blues have paid £6m, plus extras, to recruit Rudoni.

That's according to journalist Nixon, who believes the total deal will reach nearly £10m with these extras in mind.

The same report has revealed that the Midlands club failed to give up in their pursuit of Rudoni, who impressed last season.

Jack Rudoni's 2023/24 campaign at Huddersfield Town (Sofascore statistics - league only) Appearances 38 Starts 38 Goals 5 Assists 3 Average duels won per game 6.1

Huddersfield, who were relegated to League One at the end of last term, were in a strong position to demand a high amount for their star man.

This is because the player still had two years left on his contract at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Terriers having the option to extend his deal by a further year after that.

And their decision to tie him down to a long-term contract has certainly paid dividends here.

Coventry City need to keep a close eye on their spending

Under their current owner, it seems as though they will act responsibly.

However, the Sky Blues do need to keep a close eye on their finances to ensure that they have the wiggle room needed to sign more talented players in the next few windows.

Gyokeres and Hamer's sales would have helped Coventry to spend a considerable amount on the likes of Mason-Clark and Rudoni.

However, they won't generate any money from the likely departure of O'Hare, who looks set to leave when his contract expires this summer.

Replacing him by recruiting someone who can contribute from midfield will be important - and Rudoni can do that after registering a decent number of goals and assists last term.