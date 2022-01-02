Financial details emerge regarding major West Brom transfer

West Bromwich Albion announced the signing of Daryl Dike on a four and a half year deal on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old gained a lot of admirers in the second half of last season with Barnsley under Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman will be hoping that Dike can have a similar impact at The Hawthorns and fire the Baggies towards automatic promotion.

Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore have been not good enough in the last few months and so there is certainly a vacancy as the club’s number nine.

Alex Mowatt was the most high profile summer signing after West Brom’s relegation from the Premier League, which was small business compared to the strengthening that Fulham were able to carry out but the Baggies have shown some serious ambition to get Dike.

The transfer fee was not published on the club’s website, however MLS writer Tim Bogert revealed on Twitter that the Baggies shelled out close to $10 million to acquire the USA international’s services.

He wrote: “MLS deals already this winter: Daryl Dike from Orlando City to West Brom for $9.5m + 20% sell-on.”

In the post-pandemic Championship that kind of outlay for a single player is not very common, but it demonstrates from the top of the club at West Brom, that they are backing Ismael and the team to push on for promotion this term.

The Verdict

The addition of Dike, so early on in the transfer window as well, is a huge statement of intent from West Brom. Bournemouth and Fulham have been stuttering in the last month or so and the Baggies have returned to the automatic promotion conversation as a result.

Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant have been irresistible in flashes and in combination with a fit and firing Daryl Dike, they will be very tough to handle.

Defensively there have not been any issues as the Baggies’ rearguard action has built the foundations for their positive season.

Albion looked destined to be relegated for the almost the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign which has caused a hangover of frustration leading into this one.

Dike’s arrival shows that West Brom are not to be taken lightly and are a club with firm aspirations of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.