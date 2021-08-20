Financial details emerge as surprising Sheffield Wednesday transfer confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday received a six-figure fee for Andre Green after he completed a move to Slovan Bratislava.

The forward had been involved in the Owls first few games of the season but he was not involved in the midweek victory against Fleetwood. That came as a surprise at the time, and it was revealed days later that Green was on the verge of joining the Slovakian champions.

Confirmation of his departure came yesterday, with Wednesday announcing that the 23-year-old had left on a ‘permanent transfer’.

There were no details on whether the club had picked up a fee for the former Aston Villa man, but reporter Dom Howson has stated that Slovan did pay for the player.

“Been asked about the transfer fee #SWFC have pocketed for Andre Green. I am told it is a low six-figure sum.”

Even though Green had been involved in Darren Moore’s plans this season, the boss is well-stocked for attacking options, with the likes of Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu pushing to start against Rotherham tomorrow.

The verdict

This is a move that made sense for all parties. Firstly, it’s a great chance for Green to try a new league and he is playing for a club that expects to win the league and they will be in Europe this season.

From Wednesday’s perspective, it’s not as if they are short on attacking options, so this sale has brought in some funds and frees up space on the wages.

Now, it will be interesting to see if it prompts any more incomings for the Owls, who have had a good start to the season after an impressive window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.