Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Jobe Bellingham after finally agreeing a deal with Birmingham City that will be worth an initial £1.5m.

How much will Jobe Bellingham cost?

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are keen on Bellingham, with several key figures at the Stadium of Light, including sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, knowing the talented midfielder from their time at Birmingham.

However, despite plenty of talk, a deal has yet to happen, with the clubs remaining in discussions about getting the move finalised.

And, it appears there has been a breakthrough, as the Daily Mail revealed that Blues had sacrificed some of the initial fee in order to get clauses into the transfer.

The update states that instead of receiving £2.5m, Birmingham will accept £1.5m, although they have managed to include add-ons and a sell-on percentage as part of the agreement, which could bring further funds down the line.

This will be a boost for Sunderland, who are keen to strengthen Tony Mowbray’s squad after they reached the play-offs last season.

Bellingham, who is the younger brother of England international Jude, played 22 times for Blues in the Championship last season, even though he is only 17-years-old.

Sunderland summer transfer plans

We know that the recruitment strategy at Sunderland has changed a lot in the past year or two, and there is a real focus on bringing through talented young players and giving them an opportunity in the first team. And, you have to say it’s an approach that’s working, going by the results and performances they put in under Mowbray last season.

So, that’s why Bellingham is keen on making the move to Wearside, and you have to say it looks like a good bit of business from Sunderland to get him in for such a low fee.

Equally so, Blues are sensible to insist on a decent sell-on clause, because they know Bellingham could be sold on for big money in the future, which would benefit the club greatly - as they are likely to experience with his brother this summer. All in all, that makes it a good deal for all concerned, and Bellingham will be hoping to show what he can do in Mowbray’s side moving forward.