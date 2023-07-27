Sunderland's incoming transfer activity has been pretty quiet since the end of June, but there appears to now be movement at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats signed four young talents last month to add to their first-team squad and develop, but Tony Mowbray has been frustrated in the club's efforts to add to their ranks ever since.

There have been hints that a player sale is needed to raise funds for a permanent offer for Everton striker Tom Cannon, whilst Croatian starlet Matija Frigan moved to Westerlo after HNK Rijeka reportedly turned down a bid from the Wearsiders.

Mowbray however is now set to receive help in the final third of his squad, with not only ex-Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Bradley Dack poised to sign on a free transfer, but teenage striker Eliezer Mayenda is set for a medical at the club as they agreed a deal with Sochaux for his services.

Who is Eliezer Mayenda?

Mayenda has been linked with Sunderland for a number of weeks, but it looks as though the Black Cats are finally about to land the 18-year-old.

The Spain under-17 international has been at Sochaux of the French third tier since 2019, coming through the academy to make his professional debut in December 2021 and then played for the club's B team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

In 2022-23, Mayenda played 15 times in Ligue 2 for Sochaux, with all but one appearance coming from the bench, and he scored his first goal for the first-team when netting in a 5-1 win over Annecy in February.

Sochaux were relegated however to the Championnat National (third tier) at the end of the season, and now they are set to cash in on their star teenager.

How much are Sunderland spending on Eliezer Mayenda?

With two years remaining on Mayenda's contract, they are going to have to pay a fee to Sochaux to bring him to the North East of England.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Black Cats are paying a fee of €1.2 million (£1 million) for the teenager, with Sochaux keeping a cut of Mayenda's next sale to the tune of 25 per cent.

It now gives Mowbray another option at the top end of the pitch, with another young striker in Luis Hemir Semedo - who arrived from Benfica in June - the only fit out and out option at the club as Ross Stewart is only due back in September.

However, Mayenda lacks experience - just like Semedo - having only played in the second tier of France and Portugal respectively, and there is a chance that Mowbray will not want to throw either in at the deep end just yet.

It could mean that Mowbray opts for a more experienced 'false nine' option through the middle until a more proven striker comes through the door, with Alex Pritchard and Dack perhaps options to play there.

Mayenda though does keep Sunderland's policy going though of purchasing young talents with potential who could be sold on for significant profit in years to come, but he may not be thrown in at the deep end immediately.