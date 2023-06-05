Wolves want around £3m for Dion Sanderson, amid interest from Sunderland, Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Will Dion Sanderson leave Wolves?

The centre-back has come through the ranks of his boyhood club, but with Wolves establishing themselves in the Premier League over the past few years, Sanderson has understandably found it hard to get game time at Molineux.

Therefore, all his football has come from various loan spells, with the 23-year-old having played for Sunderland, QPR and most recently Birmingham.

Sanderson impressed a lot with Blues this season, and it’s been reported that John Eustace is desperate to bring the player back on a permanent basis. However, they won’t have a free run at the defender, as Stoke and Sunderland are also thought to be in the mix for his signature.

And, the Daily Mail has revealed that it will cost around £3m to land Sanderson, with Wolves ready to cash in on the academy graduate this summer.

With Sanderson having two years left on his contract, this is seen as the right time for the West Midlands outfit to sell, particularly as there are plenty of centre-back options ahead of him in the pecking order for Julen Lopetegui.

It has been stated that even though the three clubs are all looking to sign Sanderson, no offer has yet been submitted for the player.

Wolves’ asking price for Sanderson seems fair

You’d have to say that at £3m, Sanderson is going to be a real bargain for whoever does bring the player in. He has proven himself as a top Championship defender over the past few years, and whilst there are areas of his game that he needs to improve, he has the physical attributes and mentality to go a long way in the game.

At 23, he should only improve, whilst he was handed the captaincy on occasions at Blues which shows he is a leader, so to get a player like that for £3m seems like a no-brainer. All the clubs mentioned need to add to their defence this summer as well, so Sanderson should be a priority for all three.

It will be interesting to see where the centre-back ends up, and you would expect further developments on a potential transfer to come out quickly, as Wolves are willing to sell and there shouldn’ t be too many obstacles once a fair bid is lodged.