Financial details emerge as Sheffield United weigh up move for defender

Hibernian will demand £3m if they are to sell Sheffield United target Josh Doig.

The 20-year-old has established himself as a regular in the Hibs side over the past few years, with his performances in the Scottish Premiership attracting attention.

Therefore, there has regularly been speculation stating that the left-back could be on the move, and it’s no different this summer, with the Blades, Brentford and Nottingham Forest among the clubs thought to be keen.

And, the Sheffield Star have revealed that Hibs are looking for around £3m to do a deal for the academy graduate, which would give new Easter Road boss Lee Johnson funds to bring his own players in.

Paul Heckingbottom has already made it clear that he wants to be busy in this transfer window and he would ideally want to get the business done early.

It remains to be seen what sort of financial backing he will be given by the owner as the boss looks to build a team that can push for promotion in his first full season in charge.

The verdict

Doig is very highly-rated in Scotland and he has plenty of experience despite his young age, so you can understand why clubs are keen.

With that in mind, a £3m fee seems reasonable and it would represent a good bit of business for the Blades if they can pull it off.

Of course, there are other areas to strengthen in the squad, so it will be interesting to see if they do pursue a deal for Doig ahead of the new season.

