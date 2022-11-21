Financial details emerge as Rangers weigh up move for QPR figure

Rangers would have to pay £1.5m if they want to appoint QPR boss Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor.

The Dutchman was sacked on Monday morning after a disappointing season so far that has left the side trailing rivals Celtic by nine points in the league, whilst they were eliminated from the Champions League as the worst team in the history of the competition at the group stage.

Now, attention has turned to his replacement and former assistant Beale has emerged as the favourite to take over.

The 42-year-old is a popular figure at Ibrox due to the influence he had on Steven Gerrard’s side that won the title in 2021, whilst he has made it clear how much he loved his time in Glasgow.

And, the Daily Record have confirmed that if Rangers want to bring Beale back to Scotland they will have to pay a compensation fee of £1.5m.

This wouldn’t be the first opportunity that Beale has had to leave, as he turned down the chance to join Wolves last month, with the Premier League side willing to pay that sum to QPR before the boss decided to stay.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Beale has a release clause in his deal and whilst Rangers have had to stump up around £3.5m to sack van Bronckhorst, you wouldn’t expect this to be a problem.

So, if Beale wants to come and the Ibrox outfit identify him as the number one contender, then you can’t see any obstacles.

It’s clear Beale is in the frame for this job and QPR fans will just want a decision to be made swiftly after everything that went on last month with Wolves’ interest.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.