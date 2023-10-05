Highlights Newcastle is interested in signing Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton, but the club will demand a significant fee for the player.

Racing Club, Alcaraz's former club, will receive 15% of any profit made from his transfer, which could incentivize them to keep tabs on the situation.

Southampton is unlikely to sell Alcaraz in January, as he has been an important player and the club values his contribution.

Argentinian outfit Racing Club will be entitled to 15% of the profit Southampton make on Carlos Alcaraz, as it was revealed Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player.

Newcastle interested in Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old only joined Saints in January, and whilst it was a tough period for the club, as they were eventually relegated from the Premier League, the form of Alcaraz was a rare, major positive.

He scored four goals and registered two assists in 18 appearances, so it’s no surprise there was speculation that he could leave in the summer.

However, Alcaraz, who still has years left on his contract, remained on the south coast, and he has featured in eight league games so far this season.

Whilst he is yet to find his best form, the quality and potential of Alcaraz is not in doubt, and it has been claimed that Newcastle are looking to bring the youngster in during the January transfer window.

Racing Club hold sell-on clause as part of Alcaraz deal

After a busy summer that saw several high-profile sales, including the departures of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse for combined fees in excess of £100m, it’s fair to say Southampton don’t need the money.

So, Southampton won’t be bullied in the New Year if the Magpies do make a formal bid, but we all know that every player has a price, and the prospect of joining the Tyneside outfit may appeal to Alcaraz.

Therefore, a sale can’t be ruled out, but Southampton will be in a position to demand a big fee.

And, media outlet Racing de Alma has explained why Alcaraz’s former club are keeping tabs on what happens to the attacking midfielder, as they are entitled to a slice of any profit made.

It has been stated that Southampton paid around £12m for the youngster, and 15% of any profit made will go to Racing Club.

How much would Newcastle have to pay for Carlos Alcaraz?

Obviously, this is pure speculation, as Saints won’t want to sell the player, as he has had an important role to play under Russell Martin. Plus, losing a player in January is never ideal, especially given how much promotion is worth.

That will strengthen Southampton’s negotiation position, and you’d think they would not entertain offers of less than £25m for Alcaraz.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the finances, but Newcastle will have to stump up big money to get this done in the New Year.

What next for Southampton?

Thankfully for Martin and all connected to Southampton, the transfer talk can wait, as the window doesn’t open until January, and he will be happy to continue to work with the group he has.

After four successive defeats, Saints have bounced back in style, with wins over Leeds and at Stoke, where they have shown character as well as quality.

Now, they will be desperate to head into the international break with another win, as they prepare to host Rotherham this weekend.