Financial details emerge as Middlesbrough set price for Arsenal & Tottenham transfer target

Middlesbrough will hold out for up to £12.5m for Djed Spence as they prepare to cash in on the right wing-back during the summer transfer window.

Update #Spence: Selling price is €12-15m! It is said that he has got „5 offers“. City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Jedd‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan! Been told there should be still a loose contact with #FCBayern. @SkySportNews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 26, 2022

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and he has enjoyed a fine individual campaign, starring for Steve Cooper’s side as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Such form has caught the eye of several clubs, with many top-flight outfits, both in England and abroad, credited with an interest in Spence, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

And, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Boro are asking for between £10-12.5million (€12-15m) for the player.

Spence had agreed a new deal with Boro before departing for Forest, meaning he is contracted to the Teesside outfit until the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Forest will come back in for the player, although that does seem likely if they manage to win promotion, with Cooper’s side seemingly set on securing a top six finish, whilst they could still catch Bournemouth depending on how results go.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

In truth, that suggested fee seems quite low when you consider the talent and potential that Spence has.

His performances this season have been brilliant and you can understand why top clubs who compete in Europe are looking to add him to their squad.

From Middlesbrough’s perspective, they know that with Isaiah Jones performing well they don’t desperately need Spence, so to get a massive profit will represent good business and it could fund a rebuild for Chris Wilder in the summer if Boro don’t go up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.