Financial details emerge as Middlesbrough consider transfer swoop for 8-goal striker

Sporting CP are willing to let Andraz Sporar leave for a lower fee than they had originally agreed with Middlesbrough.

The Slovenian international joined Boro ahead of the 21/22 campaign and his arrival was met with a lot of excitement. However, Sporar underwhelmed somewhat in his first year in English football, netting eight times in the Championship.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Teesside outfit didn’t trigger the €8.5m option they had to bring Sporar in permanently.

Yet, that doesn’t mean he won’t return to the Riverside Stadium, as reports from Portugal, as quoted by Sport Witness, confirmed Boro were mulling over making an offer for the striker at a lower price.

Whilst no bid has been tabled, the update also adds that the Lisbon giants are ready to sanction Sporar’s sale if they receive an offer in the region of €6m for the former Slovan Bratislava man.

It remains to be seen whether Chris Wilder does pursue this deal, although he will be prioritising the arrival of a few strikers ahead of the new season.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

You can understand why Boro were hesitant to pay what would’ve been a significant fee for Sporar as even though he did okay, he probably didn’t hit the heights they expected.

Whether the new lower buy option can convince them to go back in for Sporar is unknown but it would be a surprise if they did pursue the 28-year-old.

But, it’s an area of the pitch Boro are desperately short in, so they will need several new attacking options through the door in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.