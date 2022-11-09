Financial details emerge as Luton Town set to receive significant fee for Nathan Jones’ move to Southampton

Luton Town will receive a bumper compensation package worth over £4 million for manager Nathan Jones from Southampton, with first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan also heading to the South coast in the deal, per John Percy of The Telegraph.

It appears that Jones has taken charge of his final match for the Hatters as he took them to the club he first departed them for in 2019 in the form of Stoke City, where two early first half goals saw the Potters come out on top 2-0.

Jones played down post-match that his mind had been made up as to moving on to St. Mary’s Stadium, hinting that there was still a possibility that he could remain at Kenilworth Road.

However, having been granted permission to talk to the Saints regarding their vacancy following the match with Stoke, Jones looks to have agreed terms on the move, with Town set to pocket a healthy sum in the process.

There will not be an in-house appointment for Jones’ permanent replacement either, with Sheehan and Cohen both set to move on as well.

Ex-Hatters defender Sheehan only returned to the club in January of this year to start his coaching career following his on-field retirement, whilst Cohen, who featured as a midfielder predominantly for Nottingham Forest, was hired by Jones to his staff in September 2020.

The Verdict

Jones is going to be a big miss at Kenilworth Road, but at least the club are getting what they deserve financially for his loss.

His two spells at Town have showed that he just gets the club inside out, and he has not let his poor stint at Stoke in-between set him back.

Southampton are obviously going in a different direction from Ralph Hasenhuttl with a British manager who has carved out his path in the EFL, and they have moved swiftly to secure their man.

He may not be the fashionable choice in the eyes of some Saints supporters, but Jones fully deserves his shot at the big time.