The Leicester City rebuild looks poised to get underway with new head coach Enzo Maresca eyeing international experience to bolster his Foxes squad.

The Italian has a real challenge on his hands to address the balance of his squad, with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes among others expected to follow Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey out of the door this summer.

Some younger players may end up getting more of a chance under Maresca, who was Pep Guardiola's right-hand man at Manchester City, but experience is crucial and he's set to bring in a wealth of that.

Wolves centre-back Conor Coady is being targeted to strengthen the defence and USA international goalkeeper Zack Steffen is also a target after spending last season on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough from Man City.

But with Wilfred Ndidi likely to depart as well, the midfield needs additions as well - Maresca has that under control though.

Leicester City set to sign Harry Winks

As first reported on Tuesday by The Telegraph, Leicester were ready to move for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks, who has been out of favour at Spurs and spent last season on loan at Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

Deals can move quick in football though and it had been reported by The Athletic on Wednesday morning that a deal between the two clubs had been agreed for the services of the 27-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by the England national team.

Winks has just one year remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he is still going to command a significant fee - for a Championship club at least - to let him move on.

How much will Leicester City pay for Harry Winks?

According to Sky Sports, the Foxes are set to pay a significant sum to Spurs for the services of Winks.

They claim that the fee has been agreed for up to £10 million to bring the 27-year-old to the King Power Stadium - it isn't clear if there are add-ons included in that but the usage of 'up to' suggests that this may be the case.

Should Winks play regularly though and help Leicester back to the Premier League, then you'd fully expect the deal to reach the eight-figure bracket and with their lack of options in midfield that look like a definite to stick around next season, you'd imagine Winks will start in the middle of the park alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.