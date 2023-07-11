Real Betis will have an option to sign Marc Roca on a permanent basis for over £10m from Leeds United after his loan spell at the club.

Real Betis to sign Marc Roca from Leeds

The Spaniard only joined the Whites last year from Bayern Munich, with the club having high hopes for the midfielder.

However, Roca failed to build on a decent start, and he actually lost his place in the XI under Sam Allardyce for the run-in. Therefore, even under new management, a summer switch was always on the cards, and it’s no secret that Real Betis have been keen on bringing Roca back to La Liga.

And, a breakthrough was made on that front on Monday, as Fabrizio Romano revealed that a ‘full agreement’ had been reached between the clubs, with the player to join on an initial loan deal.

Since then, a further development has been shared, with Mundo Deportivo explaining that a £10.3m option to buy is included as part of the transfer.

If that was to be triggered, Leeds would get their money back on the player, as that’s the same price they paid for Roca to bring him to the club from Bayern Munich.

Will Leeds definitely receive a fee for Marc Roca?

It’s worth noting that this is only an option, so Real Betis won’t have to pay this amount to get Roca, even if they do sign him in the future.

There will be plenty of chances to negotiate with Leeds over a fee, but this does cover the La Liga outfit in the sense that if Roca does have an outstanding season, where his value rises, they will still be able to get the player for the £10.3m.

But, nothing is set in stone, so there’s still a very real possibility that Roca does return to Elland Road in 12 months time. If that does happen, he would still have two years left on his contract, as he signed terms on a deal until the summer of 2026 when he joined.

Some may question why Leeds have agreed to loan Roca with no obligation of a fee down the line, but his departure now does at least clear some funds from the wage bill, as well as creating space in the squad for Daniel Farke, who will want to bring his own players in.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a hectic summer for Leeds, and things are really starting to take shape now that Farke is in the door and making the decisions.

The reality is that Roca didn’t adapt well to English football last season, and there would be concerns about how he would cope with the intensity and aggression that comes with the Championship.

So, a move seems the best option for all parties, and you can be sure that all connected to Leeds hope that Roca impresses with Real Betis, so they come into money next year and recoup what they paid for the player.