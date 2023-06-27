AS Roma will pay around £5m to sign Diego Llorente on a permanent basis from Leeds United if clauses are met next season.

Diego Llorente to join Roma from Leeds

The Spanish international joined the Whites in 2020 in a deal worth £18m, but he hasn’t always convinced during his time in English football, with injuries not helping the centre-back.

With Llorente failing to establish himself as a regular in the XI this season, he joined Roma in January, making eight appearances in the league for Jose Mourinho’s side during the run-in.

Again, the 29-year-old wasn’t a key player, but he clearly did enough to impress, as the Italian giants have been in talks with Leeds about bringing Llorente back to the club.

And, it appears a breakthrough is close, as journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the clubs are expected to agree a loan deal that will include an obligation if he makes a certain number of appearances next season, even if no number is mentioned.

Once Llorente hits that number, the update states that Roma will pay around £5m to Leeds for the ex-Real Sociedad man.

Of course, that will represent a big loss for Leeds on the player, but his value was going to drop after the Yorkshire side suffered relegation, although he does still have three years left on his contract at Elland Road.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s already been a hectic summer for Leeds, with the 49ers set to complete their takeover, and they will then have to bring in a new head coach. But, with all that going on in the background, the recruitment team will still be working hard on trying to get everything in place as they look to reshape the squad for the Championship, and it appears that Llorente has no future at Leeds, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Given the fee they paid for the defender, and his pedigree, you would imagine that he is one of the top earners at the club, so shifting him from the wage bill is a must. That’s perhaps why Leeds have agreed to such a deal, as getting £5m for Llorente isn’t exactly great business when you consider he is at his peak, and that he cost nearly four times that amount just three years ago.

For Llorente, he clearly doesn’t want to remain in the Championship, and you can understand why when Roma are showing an interest. So, it’s a great opportunity for him, even if he will be disappointed with how things have played out for him at Leeds.