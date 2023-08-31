Highlights Gruev has made over 50 appearances for Werder Bremen and has experience in the Bundesliga, making him a valuable signing for Leeds United.

Leeds United is set to pay up to £6m for Gruev, and the transfer is at an advanced stage, with the player keen on making the move.

Signing Gruev fills a position of need for Leeds and adds technical ability to their midfield, which is expected to have a positive impact on the team.

Leeds United are set to sign Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen in a deal that could be worth up to £6m.

Who is Ilia Gruev?

The 23-year-old is a name that many fans won’t recognise, as he has spent his entire career in Germany, but he would arrive at Elland Road with good pedigree.

Iliev has made over 50 appearances for Bremen, which includes helping the side to the Bundesliga and playing 31 times as they stayed in the top-flight last time out. He has been in the matchday squad this season too, making one late substitute appearance in the defeat to Freiburg over the weekend.

A defensive midfielder, Gruev is comfortable in possession, and he has also won eight caps for Bulgaria after breaking through at Bremen over the past few years.

Leeds United close to signing Ilia Gruev

It’s no secret that Leeds are keen to bring in at least one midfielder ahead of the deadline on Friday night, and it emerged yesterday that the Whites had moved for Gruev.

And, in a fresh development, German reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Championship side will pay up to £6m to land the player, with the transfer seemingly at a very advanced stage. Crucially, he also confirmed that Gruev is also keen on making the move to Elland Road.

Leeds have already suffered in the transfer window, as a deal had been agreed for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri before he decided against the switch late on, so the problem won’t be repeated here, with Gruev wanting to make the move.

Do Leeds need to sign Ilia Gruev?

In a word, yes. Archie Gray is a ridiculously talented youngster, but Daniel Farke will want a more experienced option alongside Ethan Ampadu.

The Wales international excels at winning the ball back, and he can set the tone for the press with his work-rate and intensity.

But, Farke wanted more technical ability alongside the former Chelsea man, and Gruev would appear to fit the bill, as he is technically sound, and he is comfortable playing in a defensive midfield pairing.

So, it looks like smart business by the club, and you would expect Gruev to make a big impact on the team over the course of the season. Everyone knew this was a position that needed sorting, so this is a positive step for the club.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds have made some exciting signings in the past few weeks, with the likes of Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and especially Joel Piroe sure to be huge players over the next nine months.

Yet, Farke’s squad is still not complete, and you can be sure that the German wants more quality through the door before the deadline, which is at 11pm on Friday.

Of course, there will be talk about departures, and Leeds could still face a battle to keep hold of some star men, but the vast majority of the squad is in place.

You can be sure that Farke will be relieved when the deadline passes, so he can solely concentrate on football, with the Yorkshire side back in action on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday at home.