Ipswich Town have made an offer in excess of £1m for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, but the League Two outfit are seeking around double that for their star man.

Ipswich Town join transfer race for Ali Al-Hamadi

The Iraqi international, who is currently representing his country in the Asia Cup, has been outstanding for Wimbledon this season, scoring 13 goals and registering six assists for Johnnie Jackson’s side.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Al-Hamadi, with the likes of Sunderland and Leeds having been linked with the forward in the past.

However, it’s Ipswich who have made a serious move for the 21-year-old, with reports emerging today that he was a prime target for Kieran McKenna’s side.

And, in a fresh update, the South London Press has revealed that a seven-figure offer has been lodged by the Tractor Boys, although it’s still short of what Wimbledon want.

"Ipswich Town have submitted a bid just north of £1million for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, the South London Press understands. The Dons want to hold on to Al-Hamadi this January and have slapped a valuation expected to be over £2million for the 21-year-old.

"Wycombe have a sizeable sell-on clause included in any deal should the Dons agree a fee for Al-Hamadi, after he joined on a free transfer last January."

