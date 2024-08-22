Sunderland are looking to hold out for closer to £25m for Jack Clarke after rejecting a deal worth up to £20m from Ipswich Town for their star man.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for the Black Cats since joining from Spurs, and he took his game up a level last season, as he recorded 15 goals in what was an otherwise forgettable campaign for the team.

Jack Clarke's stats for Sunderland last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 4

That has carried on this season, with Clarke scoring and assisting in Sunderland’s two league wins so far under Regis Le Bris.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Clarke is attracting plenty of transfer interest, with newly-promoted Ipswich said to have had an offer of £15m plus £5m in add-ons turned down.

Sunderland’s asking price for Jack Clarke is shared

However, that might not be the end of the matter, as i journalist Mark Douglas has revealed that Sunderland are hoping for an overall package of around £25m for Clarke.

He states that talks are ongoing between the clubs, and it’s also stated that the Championship side may not get the ‘bidding war’ they were hoping for, as Southampton’s interest in the player has cooled.

So, Ipswich are the clear frontrunner for Clarke’s signature, and the update adds that Sunderland are ‘reluctantly ready’ to sell the winger, suggesting there is an expectation that an agreement can be reached, and they will look to replace him.

It’s worth noting that Spurs are entitled to 25% of any fee as they included a clause when they sold Clarke to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland must stand firm on Jack Clarke valuation

It was always going to be difficult for Sunderland to keep hold of Clarke this summer, as his numbers indicate that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

As well as that, they couldn’t agree to a new contract with the player, so his value is going to drop over the next 12-18 months as he only has a deal that runs until 2026.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean he should be sold on the cheap this summer, and when you look at previous transfers involving the better players in the Championship, the £25m price tag Sunderland have set seems fair, even if it will include add-ons.

Clarke has not let the transfer talk distract him, so there could be an argument that Sunderland should keep him for one more year and gamble on trying to win promotion, and then sell him if they fail to go up as he approaches the final year of his contract.

That’s another understandable view, so Sunderland must ensure they do command a big fee if he is to depart.

Sunderland’s transfer plans

Obviously, this is going to have a big impact on what the club do, as Clarke’s sale will free the club up financially, and it should allow them to target a high calibre of player.

If the ex-Leeds man does leave, a quality winger will be needed, and they are still desperate for a striker, something they still haven’t addressed.

The early results prove Le Bris has a good group at his disposal, so they aren’t in a position entering the final week of the window where they are desperate, which is a positive.

Instead, if Clarke goes, it’s about reinvesting that money into two or three quality players who should help Sunderland as they try to push for promotion.

Le Bris’ men are back in action at home to Burnley this weekend.