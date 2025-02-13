Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks with Leeds United over turning Rasmus Kristensen’s loan move into a permanent one, although they are hoping to sign the defender for just €6m.

The 27-year-old joined the German side ahead of the current campaign, and he has featured regularly as Frankfurt currently sit third in the Bundesliga, and they are safely through to the round of 16 in the Europa League.

Dino Toppmoller’s side have the option to buy Kristensen as part of the initial agreement, which was believed to be around the €15m mark.

Frankfurt try to lower Leeds United’s price for Rasmus Kristensen

However, it appears Frankfurt are trying to negotiate a lower fee for the right-back, with Bild stating, as revealed by Sport Witness, that they are hoping to buy the Danish international for €6m.

The update doesn’t indicate whether Leeds will accept such a fee, although it’s said that Kristensen’s desire to join Frankfurt on a permanent basis could help the buying club.

If a move did go through for such a fee, it would represent a substantial loss for the Whites, who paid RB Salzburg around £10m when they brought Kristensen to Elland Road in the summer of 2022.

Leeds United must stand firm on Rasmus Kristensen valuation

This seems very opportunistic from Frankfurt, as that sort of fee seems well below Kristensen’s real valuation.

He has done very well for a top Bundesliga side this season, and there’s every chance that Frankfurt will be in the Champions League next season. Plus, they’re not exactly short of cash right now after Omar Marmoush’s big-money switch to Man City.

So, even if the player wants to move, Leeds don’t have to cave in to their demands, and it’s worth noting that Kristensen will still have two years left on his contract when he returns to Yorkshire in the summer.

Of course, Daniel Farke won’t want to keep someone who doesn’t want to be at the club, so it would be a surprise if a permanent deal didn’t happen, especially with Jayden Bogle having been such a good signing for Leeds in that right-back role, whilst the defence has been outstanding this season.

Leeds United's Championship Defensive Record in 2025 Opponent Goals Conceded Blackburn 1 Hull City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Norwich City 0 Burnley 0 Cardiff City 0 Coventry City 0 Watford 0

But, Frankfurt will surely need to pay more than €6m, so this could be one to monitor when the season finishes.

For now, Kristensen will be concentrating on the final months of the campaign with Frankfurt, and it could be a memorable time considering all they have to play for.