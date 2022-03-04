Financial details emerge as Derby County player closes in on transfer move

Derby County will not benefit immediately with Kamil Jozwiak’s sale, with the funds brought in set to go to former club Lech Poznan.

The Rams off-field issues are well-known and they have had to show the EFL proof that they have enough funds to finish the season.

Therefore, many thought that Jozwiak’s departure, believed to be to an MLS side for around £1m, would help the club significantly on a day-to-day basis for the remainder of the current campaign.

However, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the only short-term benefit will be through Jozwiak’s wages going off the books, as the transfer fee will be due to his former Polish club.

“It only takes a wage off. The fee will go to his old club, when it’s due. Derby didn’t pay the last instalment and got a signing ban in January. There’s no gain as such, just the avoidance of a future football debt.”

When the Rams completed the deal for the wide man they would’ve agreed to pay the fee in instalments, which is why Lech Poznan will receive the fee.

The verdict

This is obviously not ideal for Derby in the sense that they won’t be able to use the seven-figure sum to help the club over the next few months.

But, it’s money they would’ve had to pay to Lech Poznan at some point in the future, whilst even though it’s just one wage, freeing up those funds is going to help in the next few months.

Ultimately though, Derby still have much bigger problems to solve and the fans will be desperate for something on the ownership situation quickly.

