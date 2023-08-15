Highlights Chelsea have reached an agreement with Southampton for the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia, with an upfront payment of over £50 million.

Lavia was in demand after Southampton's relegation, with Liverpool also bidding for his services, but he favored a move to Chelsea.

Manchester City, who sold Lavia to Southampton last year, will benefit from the deal, as they have a sell-on clause entitling them to 20% of the profit made by Southampton.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Southampton for the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That's according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who says the Championship club will receive more than £50million upfront for the sale of the 19-year-old.

Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to another signing

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League last season, Lavia his been a man in demand over the course of this summer.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox confirmed that the club had accepted a bid from Liverpool for the midfielder, prior to Chelsea making their move and entering negotiations with the Saints over a deal.

It was reported elsewhere that Lavia favoured a move to Chelsea over Liverpool, and it appears as though the Stamford Bridge club have now reached an agreement that will ensure such a move can go through.

According to this latest update, Chelsea have now agreed to pay an initial £53million to Southampton for the signing of Lavia, with the potential for another £5million to go to the Saints by way of add-ons.

It is now thought that the transfer is due to be confirmed, subject to Lavia completing a medical and agreeing personal terms with Chelsea.

The news comes just days after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had confirmed that his side has agreed a deal for another midfielder, Moises Caicedo, to join from Brighton, only for Chelsea to beat the Anfield club to the signing of the Ecuadorian on Monday.

Manchester City set for payout

One club who look set to benefit from Southampton's sale of Lavia to Chelsea, is Manchester City.

The Premier League champions sold the midfielder to the Saints last summer, and it is reported that a sell-on clause included as part of that deal, means they will now receive 20% of the profit made by Southampton from the sale of Lavia to Chelsea.

Given the fee Chelsea are paying for the 19-year-old, and the fact it was reported that Southampton paid £14million to City for Lavia last summer, that could mean Pep Guardiola's side could be set to receive somewhere in the region of £7.8million from this latest move.

Lavia has not featured for Southampton in the Championship or Carabao Cup since the start of the current campaign.

Last season, the midfielder made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Saints, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time.

Another significant Southampton exit

Should the deal go through, it would represent another high profile departure from Southampton during the summer transfer window.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu have all moved on to West Ham, Newcastle United and Monaco respectively, as Southampton restructure their squad following relegation to the Championship.

On the pitch, Southampton have taken four from their first two league games of the season under new manager Russell Martin, putting them sixth in the early Championship standings.

The Saints look as though they will become life without Lavia with a trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.