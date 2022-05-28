Financial details emerge as Burnley close in on appointing new boss

Vincent Kompany remains on course to land the Burnley job as it was claimed he will be the highest paid boss in the Championship.

The Manchester City legend left his role with Anderlecht in the week following intense speculation that he would be named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor at Turf Moor.

Whilst an official announcement hasn’t confirmed the news just yet, it seems clear Kompany will take over.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has given a development on the situation as he revealed that Clarets owner Alan Pace has promised to give the 36-year-old the same money he would’ve offered him had the club remained in the Premier League.

Therefore, the update states Kompany will receive around £2.5m a year, a figure which is thought to place him as the biggest earner outside the top-flight.

Given he has left his role with the Belgian outfit, it seems a matter of time before Kompany is named as the Burnley boss and he will be tasked with building a team that can return to the Premier League immediately.

The verdict

You have to praise the Burnley hierarchy here as they have clearly identified Kompany as the man they want to lead the club moving forward and they’re prepared to prove that with the contract he receives.

There has been reports indicating there is German interest in the Belgian, so Burnley have had to be very competitive to ensure he joins.

Now, it’s about waiting for an announcement and it will then be interesting to see what sort of backing he gets in the market to reshape this squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.