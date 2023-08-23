Highlights Bristol City has the option to sign Taylor Gardner-Hickman permanently for approximately £1.3m after his initial loan.

Bristol City sign Taylor Gardner-Hickman on loan

It was revealed on Tuesday morning that the Robins could move for the versatile 21-year-old, and the deal moved quickly, with the transfer announced in the evening, as Gardner-Hickman linked up with Nigel Pearson’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

And, further details were shared on the deal by Birmingham Live, who confirmed that Bristol City have an option to make the move a long-term one.

“The Robins have taken Gardner-Hickman, 21, on loan but they will have the option to make the switch a permanent fixture next summer for a fee understood to be in the region of £1.3million. The deal would include various add-ons and also a healthy sell-on clause, beneficial to Albion in the event Gardner-Hickman impresses in the West Country in the years to come.”

Will Bristol City buy Gardner-Hickman permanently?

A decision doesn’t need to be made now, and the reality is that Pearson and the club will likely make the call in January or next season, so there’s no rush.

The agreements are all in place, so it’s a low-risk move for the Robins in that sense, and it’s now down to Gardner-Hickman to show what he can do at Ashton Gate over the next ten months.

You’d have to say that the price mentioned makes this a potentially smart bit of business by Bristol City, as Gardner-Hickman is a talented young player who has the ability to get even better in the future.

Will Gardner-Hickman play for Bristol City?

It’s fair to say that Gardner-Hickman’s best position has caused plenty of debate at The Hawthorns over the past few years, as he has featured at right-back and in different midfield roles.

That versatility will appeal to Pearson, and he will no doubt use the youngster in different roles over the coming months. The issues at right-back right now mean that could be the immediate area that Gardner-Hickman fits in, but he will back himself to make his mark wherever he plays.

Will West Brom miss Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

Many fans will be surprised that the club have agreed to an initial loan, as the immediate financial gain is only getting his wages off the books, and you wouldn’t have thought a young academy graduate is on a big salary.

However, the reality is that Corberan didn’t see Gardner-Hickman as an important player in his plans, evident by the fact he made two brief substitute appearances this season. So, to free up some funds and space in the squad does make sense, as it will hopefully allow a new addition to come in.

The early part of the campaign has shown that Albion’s squad is short in areas, so it will be interesting to see what they can get done ahead of the deadline.

Gardner-Hickman could make his Bristol City debut at Hull City on Friday night.