Financial details emerge as Blackburn Rovers continue to battle EFL for Lewis O’Brien signing

Blackburn Rovers are spending somewhere in the region of £100,000 on their appeal to have Lewis O’Brien’s signing confirmed on appeal, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Rovers looked as though they had sealed a deal to sign the midfielder on loan from Nottingham Forest on the final day of the January transfer window.

However, a late submission of certain elements of paperwork means that deal has so far been blocked by the Football League, although Rovers have not given up hope of securing the services of the player.

The Ewood Park club have taken their case to an independent appeals panel in an attempt to get the deal to be cleared, and it seems as though they are doing so at some cost.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have employed a top legal team, and consulted a KC, in an attempt to win their hearing over O’Brien, which is due to go ahead on Tuesday.

It is thought that Forest have also held off loan interest in the 24-year-old from clubs in the MLS, as they wait to see how that appeal plays out.

That is apparently due to the fact that they would receive more money – including a £10million sale in the summer – if O’Brien completes a move to Blackburn, rather than the US.

The Verdict

With everything in mind, it does feel as though Blackburn simply have to win this appeal.

Rovers’ play-off push has started to build momentum again in the past few games, with three straight wins lifting them back up to fourth in the table.

Adding O’Brien’s experience and quality to that would only serve as a further boost to their chances of claiming a top six place on the pitch.

Off it meanwhile, this is a big amount of money for Blackburn to be putting into the case, meaning those overseeing it are taking something of a gamble, and with those sorts of figures at stake, there will be even more questions asked if it does not come off.