Birmingham City have paid £750,000 to sign Ethan Laird from Manchester United, with the Premier League giants also due a percentage of any future sale.

Birmingham sign Ethan Laird

In a move that many consider a real coup for Blues, the Championship outfit announced the arrival of Laird on a three-year deal last night.

The right-back, who excels going forward, came through the ranks at Old Trafford, but he has understandably struggled for game time. Therefore, his minutes in the past few years have come out on loan, with Laird having spells with MK Dons, Swansea, Bournemouth and most recently QPR.

Now, the player has decided to move on, as Laird joined John Eustace’s side on a permanent basis ahead of the Championship season.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Blues agreed a deal of £750,000 for the England youth international, although it does include a ‘good’ sell-on clause which could bring the Red Devils more funds in the year to come.

This continues what has been a productive window for Birmingham, who are in the process of being taken over, with Krystian Bielik signing on a permanent basis after his loan last season.

Birmingham summer transfer plans

This is a fantastic bit of business by Blues, so the recruitment team deserve huge credit for managing to sign an exciting young talent like Laird for just £750,000. He has already shown that he is a very good player at this level, and you would think he is only going to get better in the years to come, so it should turn out to be a very smart investment. United will know about that potential as well, which is why they’ve insisted on the sell-on, but it’s still a good deal for Birmingham.

After bringing in Tyler Roberts and Bielik for relatively low fees too, it’s been a brilliant window so far for Eustace, who will no doubt still be pushing for more reinforcements, particularly in the final third.

But, after a miserable period, there’s finally some optimism at St. Andrew’s, and Laird’s arrival is another positive update, and he will be keen to show what he can do on a regular basis over the next few years after a series of loans.