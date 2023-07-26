Highlights Key takeaways:

Birmingham City are aiming to improve upon their 17th-place finish last season and are actively recruiting new talent to strengthen their squad. They have already completed deals for several players during the summer transfer window.

Birmingham have agreed to sign Lee Buchanan, a defender from Werder Bremen, in a deal worth £1.3 million. This move is a blow to Swansea, who were also interested in signing Buchanan.

Buchanan, a 22-year-old left-back, began his career at Derby County before joining Werder Bremen. He has also represented England at the U19 and U21 levels. This signing signals Birmingham's ambition to compete for a top-half position in the Championship.

Following last season's 17th-place finish, Birmingham City will be hoping that they can kick on when the new campaign comes about and will be growing increasingly confident that they can better what they exhibited.

The Blues have welcomed several fresh faces to St Andrew's thus far, proving to be one of the busier Championship clubs during the first couple of months of the summer window.

Of course, Birmingham have waved goodbye to Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong thus far this summer, generating healthy and separate seven-figure fees for the two exciting individuals.

That has certainly aided the Midlands club in welcoming talent to the club at it would appear that there is further business for John Eustace to conduct as the rest of this transfer window plays out.

The Blues are edging closer to securing the services of an eighth new player this summer, as Eustace continues to build a squad that he will feel is capable of battling for a position in the top half of the Championship standings.

Birmingham City agree seven-figure deal for Bundesliga defender

Birmingham are reported to be applying the final touches to a deal that would see Werder Bremen and former Derby County defender Lee Buchanan return to his homeland and secure a Championship move.

As detailed in a report from Football Insider, Birmingham hope to complete the permanent swoop of the left-back in the next 24 hours in what appears to be a rather fast-moving transfer.

The aforementioned report has also revealed that the Blues have agreed a £1.3 million deal with the Bundesliga club and have dealt Swansea a sizeable blow in the process, with the Welsh club making strong moves to sign the 22-year-old over the past month or so.

Buchanan emerged on the radar of Coventry City last summer and was also admired by Nottingham Forest, who at that time, were heading for the Premier League.

Who is Werder Bremen defender and Birmingham City target Lee Buchanan?

Born in Mansfield, Buchanan progressed through the academy ranks at Derby County and made his first appearance at senior level in August 2019 during an EFL Cup clash against Scunthorpe United, where he rather impressively scored the only goal of the game to earn his side a place in the next round.

12 days later, and aged just 18, he made his first league appearances for the Rams, playing the full 90 minutes as the Midlands club played out a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The 22-year-old turned out 75 times in all competitions in three senior seasons at Pride Park, before lots of interest surfaced him, and evetually a move to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen came about.

Buchanan played a total of 21 games in Germany's top-flight last time out but was restricted to just 456 minutes in the process, with only two of his 21 appearances coming in the form of starts.

As well as a bright start to his career at domestic level, Buchanan has also impressed on the international stage and has been capped by England from U19 to U21 level, amassing a total of seven appearances for his nation.

Now, it would appear that he is heading back for Championship football and it is Birmingham who have won the race.