Aston Villa have seen off Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the signing of West Brom player Jamaldeen Jimoh, as per a report from Birmginham Live.

As detailed in the report, the two Midlands club have agreed on a deal that will see the 16-year-old arrive at Villa Park in the coming days, with the Premier League outfit securing plenty of deals from the West Brom academy in recent years.

The central midfielder is also an England U17 international, whilst he had been representing the Baggies at U18 level during the 2022/23 campaign, featuring in the U18 Premier League.

The report also claims that Villa are considering a move for Rico Richards, who has recently moved on from West Brom's academy after his contract came to an end.

What fee have Aston Villa agreed to pay West Brom for Jamaldeen Jimoh?

According to the report, Villa provided a much more lucrative package than what Tottenham were willing to offer, ensuring that the Villains won the race.

With both parties keen to avoid a tribunal, which are certainly not uncommon in deal like this, an initial fee of around £1 million has been agreed between the two clubs.

It has also surfaced that West Brom will receive 10% of any potential fee that Villa would generate in a future sale of the central midfielder.

The exciting midfield operator has also attracted the interest of Manchester United in the past, however, it was Villa and Spurs who displayed the highest level of interest, up until the point where the Midlands club were prepared to meet West Brom's valuation.

What next for Jamaldeen Jimoh as heads for the Midlands switch from West Brom to Aston Villa?

Still just 16 years of age and progressing at a steady rate, it is likely that Jimoh will continue his progression within Villa's U17s or U18s, for a year or two, before his first-team readiness is assessed.

Of course, Villa have produced some exciting talents over the years who have racked up experience in the Premier League as teenagers, however, the loan route could be explored in a couple of years' time, all depedent on how he progresses.

It will be interesting to see if Jimoh is called upon at Premier League 2 level over the next year or so, something that would provide him with valuable experience and a bridge between where he is at now and senior-level football.