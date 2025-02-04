Blackburn are paying around £20,000 a week for Emmanuel Dennis after they managed to agree a late deal with Nottingham Forest for the attacker.

It was a busy window for Rovers, as John Eustace looked to bolster his squad for the remainder of the campaign as they look to push for a play-off place.

Championship Table (as of 4/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 5 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

In the final days of the window, it became apparent that attacking reinforcements were the priority, and Blackburn managed to secure late deals for Luton Town’s Cauley Woodrow and Dennis.

Blackburn will pay a small percentage of Emmanuel Dennis’ wages

And, further details have emerged about the move for Dennis, with Blackburn seemingly doing some good business to get this over the line.

That’s after journalist Alan Nixon revealed that Rovers will be paying just £20,000 a week plus bonuses of Dennis’ wages, which are said to be around the £4m mark a year, which equates to over £75,000 a week.

So, it’s a relatively small percentage for Blackburn to take on, and it will no doubt mean he falls within their wage structure, meaning it won’t cause any problems in the dressing room.

From Forest’s perspective, they will just have been relieved to get some of his wages off their books, as he was not involved with the first-team at the club, and was not going to play.

Emmanuel Dennis can flourish for Blackburn Rovers

When you look at the finances involved, you have to say that this looks like a shrewd bit of business by Blackburn.

Firstly, it should be said that there needs to be patience with Dennis, as he is going to require a few weeks to build his fitness.

The Nigerian international hasn’t played for Forest this season as he was frozen out under Nuno Espirito Santo, with his last competitive football coming with Watford last season.

But, once he does get up to speed, Dennis can add a sprinkling of quality to this hardworking, solid Blackburn side.

With his pace, unpredictability and goalscoring ability, he could bring the X-factor that Blackburn sometimes lack as they try to reach the play-offs.

Eustace may be the sort of manager that can get the best out of Dennis, and he will surely be desperate to show his quality after a frustrating period at the City Ground.

Blackburn are back in action against QPR this evening, with Dennis’ potential debut coming against Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday.