Financial details come to light as Arsenal firm up transfer interest in Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United are said to value goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at £40 million as Arsenal firm up their interest in the player, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 23-year-old England international is said to be a target for the Gunners as they look to bring in a long term replacement for Bernd Leno at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsdale only re-signed for the Blades last summer and is said to be happy to stay at the club despite widespread interest from elsewhere.

It is expected that Arsenal will make an official bid for the shot stopper once he returns from Euro 2020, with a potential bid said to be big enough to show Sheffield United that the Premier League side are serious about taking the keeper to North London this summer.

A former AFC Wimbledon loanee, Ramsdale currently has three years remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane and has also attracted previous interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

The Verdict

It is quite understandable to see the Blades place such a hefty price tag on the head of Ramsdale, as he is a player with undoubted potential.

He performed remarkably well for the club last season despite their relegation and has been duly rewarded with a call up to the England senior squad from Gareth Southgate.

Arsenal will have to pay big to get their man and given that he seemingly doesn’t want to leave, I’m doubtful over whether they can convince him to sign for them this summer.

He’d only realistically move to North London if he is guaranteed to start and I don’t think the Gunners can make that promise until they have offloaded Leno.

For now I can see Ramsdale staying put but as we know, a lot can change over a small period of time in football.