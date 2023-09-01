Highlights Southampton has signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The financial details of the agreement include an obligation for Southampton to pay Manchester City £20 million if they win promotion.

Harwood-Bellis had a successful loan spell at Burnley last season and also captained England's under-21 side to a European Championship victory this summer.

It may be early in the morning but transfer deadline day is well underway right across the EFL.

Indeed, rumours are flying around as much as they have done this summer, and signings are being confirmed left, right and centre.

One club to have already confirmed a deadline day addition is Southampton.

Saints this morning announced that they had signed Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan deal.

Interestingly, it is not just a straight up loan agreement, though, with the financial details behind the agreement emerging via reports this mForning.

Financial details behind Taylor Harwood-Bellis' transfer to Southampton

Indeed, not only have the Saints secured Harwood-Bellis on loan, but they could also end up signing him permanently under the right circumstances.

Those circumstances being if the Saints win promotion.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, if Southampton do go up, they are obliged to pay Manchester City £20 million for the 21-year-old.

How long does Taylor Harwood-Bellis have left on his Man City contract?

That is certainly potentially a very interesting figure to pay for Southampton given Harwood-Bellis' current contract situation at the Etihad.

Indeed, the 21-year-old is in the final year of his deal, which expires in 2024.

This means that were he not to sign a new deal, technically, next summer, Harwood-Bellis would be available on a free transfer.

How did Taylor Harwood-Bellis perform last season?

Of course, this will not be Harwood-Bellis' first foray into the Championship, with the young defender having spent the season on loan at Burnley from Man City last season.

During that campaign, the 21-year-old enjoyed great individual and team success.

Indeed, he featured 32 times for the Clarets last term, performing well for the side as they went on to secure not only automatic promotion, but the Championship title.

That fantastic season was then followed up by a fantastic summer with England's under-21 side.

Harwood-Bellis was not only a member of the under-21 side that won the European Championship this summer, but he captained the side, therefore playing an instrumental role.

Is Harwood-Bellis a good signing for Southampton?

At Championship level, this is undoubtedly a good signing for Southampton.

Harwood-Bellis has shown he is capable of playing in a Championship side competing at the sharp end of the division and, in all honesty, it's a surprise to see him not picked up by a Premier League side.

At 21, the young defender has lots of experience, and undoubtedly has a big future ahead of him.

In five years' time, we could look back at this deal as having been an absolutely cracking one for the Saints if indeed they win promotion and end up signing Harwood-Bellis permanently.