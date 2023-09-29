Highlights No transfer fee was paid for Charlie Savage's signing with Reading last summer, but they will owe 50% of any future sale to Manchester United.

Reading's ownership situation is causing major concerns among supporters, with increasing pressure on owner Dai Yongge to sell his shares in the club.

Reading's financial issues have led to points deductions and relegation concerns, making it difficult for the team to perform under these conditions.

The financial details behind Reading’s signing of Charlie Savage last summer have been revealed.

According to The Athletic, no transfer fee was paid for the former Manchester United player last summer upon his arrival at the League One side.

However, the Royals will owe the Red Devils 50 per cent of any future sum they receive from any sale of the player.

This comes out as Reading’s ownership situation is set to reach a boiling point among supporters.

Savage was one of several additions made to the first team squad at the Madejski Stadium over the summer following the team’s relegation from the Championship.

What is the latest surrounding Reading’s ownership situation?

Reading owner Dai Yongge is being placed under increasing pressure to sell his shares in the club.

The financial situation surrounding the team is becoming a major talking point, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even being asked about the issues they face.

The Tory party leader was asked about the club following news of yet another points deduction penalty looming over their heads.

"I have enormous sympathy,” said Sunak, via James Earnshaw.

“My hometown club Southampton also got relegated so was not a fun experience.

“In regards to this, we have published plans to tighten up governance on the football sector.

"Everyone can remember what happened with the Super League and I think we have to have more focus on these issues.

“There is quite a detailed paper which has been published by the government about how we do football governance and the role an independent regulator could play.

"They are a part of our heritage and really important parts of our communities.

“It is right that we look after them properly and so I would urge everyone to go online, google it, and you will be able to read our plans."

How has Charlie Savage fared at Reading so far?

Savage came through the ranks of the Man United youth academy, but was unable to cement a place in Erik ten Hag’s first team plans.

This led to his departure in the summer, signing for Reading on a permanent basis.

The midfielder has played in all eight of the team’s League One fixtures so far this season, and has performed well.

The 20-year-old has contributed one goal and one assist to the team, who currently sit 22nd in the standings.

Four points have already been deducted from Reading this season, adding to the six that they lost last year, which has dropped them into the relegation zone.

What next for Reading?

Reading are reportedly valued at £70 to 80 million by Yongge, who is looking to include the sale of the club’s stadium and training ground as part of the deal.

That is an outrageously optimistic valuation to place on a side battling against relegation into League Two, so it remains to be seen whether a deal can be completed.

Ruben Selles is currently trying to steer the team clear of the drop, but it will be difficult for any manager to work under these kinds of conditions.

Supporters will be doing what they can to push for a sale, but until someone steps forward with a good enough offer then the club will just have to continue managing through these financial issues.